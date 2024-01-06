Slaughter
We are looking for 10 committed and responsible slaughters for work at the largest meet production companies in Sweden.
We offer you job for shorter and longer periods as a Slaughter. As an employee with us, you work in some of Sweden's largest and most modern companies.
About us
We are a staffing company with the goal of becoming a leader in meat production in Sweden as early as 2027. To achieve this, we aim to be the best employer in Sweden and we want the best slaughters in the country as well.
We secure your accommodation here, all your insurances, you are also connected to the worker unions and we help you with all the documentation you need to stay and work in Sweden. In addition to this, you have your own contact-person who helps you with your needs in Sweden so that you can enjoy working with us and living here.
If you have experience working as a butcher, you can contact us and we will tell you more about our open job positions.
Contact us trough email or WhatsApp
E-post: jobb@gg-bemanning.se
