Website and E-commerce Manager
A.G Auto Center AB / Webbmasterjobb / Huddinge Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Huddinge
2024-06-22
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A.G Auto Center AB i Huddinge
AG Auto Center AB is seeking a dynamic individual to manage our e-commerce platform and support our growing online presence. As a key member of our team, you will oversee our website operations and collaborate with our network of partners to optimize product sourcing and sales. In the future, we plan to develop a mobile application for our website, so the ideal candidate should also possess a basic understanding of mobile application development.
Responsibilities:
Manage and maintain AG Auto Center AB's e-commerce website.
Coordinate with collaboration partners for product procurement and inventory management.
Oversee the operation of our workshop services, including car denting and various automotive services.
Implement strategies to enhance online sales and customer engagement.
Ensure website content is up-to-date and SEO-optimized.
Monitor and analyze website performance metrics to drive continuous improvement.
Collaborate with the team to plan and execute future mobile application development initiatives.
Requirements:
Proven experience in managing e-commerce websites, preferably in the automotive industry.
Familiarity with mobile application development concepts and technologies.
Strong understanding of online marketing and SEO principles.
Excellent communication and organizational skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Problem-solving aptitude and attention to detail.
Proficiency in English, Urdu, and Swedish languages.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics).
Degree in Computer Science or a related field.
WordPress course certification or equivalent experience.
Knowledge of CMS platforms (e.g., WordPress, Shopify).
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Join our team at AG Auto Center AB and contribute to our mission of providing top-notch automotive services and products to our customers. If you're passionate about e-commerce and have the skills to drive our online strategy forward, we want to hear from you.
How to Apply: Please submit your resume to given mail agautocenterab@hotmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-03
E-post: agautocenterab@hotmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A.G Auto Center AB
(org.nr 559075-9352), https://www.agautocenterab.se/
141 21 HUDDINGE Arbetsplats
A G Auto Center AB Jobbnummer
8763381