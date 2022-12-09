Web Merchandise Leader to Decathlon
2022-12-09
"We are athletes, so our products must meet our own standards. The obvious advantages of this are that we can have very competitive prices without compromising on quality". Are you interested in sports? Do you have previous experience within Web Merchandise and are looking for a new challenge in the world's largest sporting goods retailer? Submit your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Decathlons is the world's largest sporting goods retailer. Decathlon designs, produces and sells exclusively its own products and they control and invest themselves in logistical organization such as warehouse, transport and automation. This means that Decatlhon can lower their costs and reduce their enviromental impact. Good prices at the expense of the planet are not an option for us. One way Decathlon is doing this is for example to eliminate unnecessary packaging (such as shoe boxes) and have impemented a cashless policy to reduce their footprint.
You will in this role work both operational and strategic. You will be a part of the e-commerce team with 12 people. You will be a manager of 4-5 people who work as category managers/e-merchendisers.
Your onboarding will start with an introduction on the floor, this is a way for you to get to know the store, the products and your future colleagues. You will also meet and sit down with every responsible manager within different teams so you will be able to do a even greater job.
You are offered:
• Development opportunities
• A dynamic work environment with engaged colleagues and varied tasks
• Working with colleagues with different nationalities
• Flexible workplace and working hours. Decathlon trust that their employee are doing their job and finish in time. On your onboarding it can be good to be on sight so you will get to know you colleuges
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Your goal is to contribute to positioning Decathlons as a first choice for Sporting goods. You are going to work, togheter with you team, to make it easy for their customers to compare, choose, select and puchase what they are looking for.
Further you will...
• Ensure concept and visual guidelines are followed, with local adaptations
• Contribute and plan for maximum impact of campaigns
• With the customer in focus, you create an inspiring, relevant and clear buying experience
• Work actively and continuously with floor structure, product carriers and lighting
• Use external and internal communication channels to capture and share best practices
• Lead and coach your team to make sure that you fulfill your teams goals
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a relevant education within marketing
• Has previous experience within Visual Merchandising
• Have experience with conversial rate
• Have experience within Google Analytics
• Has previous experience within leadership
• Has good knowledge in English in speech and writing
Meritorius:
• If you are fluent in Swedish in both speech and writing
• If you have experience within A/B-testning
To thrive in the role of Web Merchandising Leader, we believe that you have a sport interest. You are creative and analytical and are used to taking initiative within given frameworks. You have the ability to communicating and engage your team and colleagus.
In this recruitment, there is also a requirement to send in your grades, preferably at the same time that you send in your application. The grades will be part of the overall assessment. We will also place great emphasis on your personal skills. The competencies we see as particularly important are:
• Cooperative
• Strategic
• Self-sufficient or Business-oriented
• Quality oriented
The recruitment process will include:
• Problem solving test + personality test
• Telephone interview with Academic Work (15 min)
• Competence-based interview with Academic Work (approx. 1 hour)
• Interview with Decathlon (approx. 1-2 hour)
• Reference making + decision + background check
Other information
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work. We do not accept applications via email, for specific questions about the position, these are answered by the responsible recruitment consultant: caroline.boberg@academicwork.se
.
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the ad can be shut down before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Decathlon is the world's largest sporting goods retailer. At Decathlon you will find more than 40,000 sports articles in over 80 sports. We deliver our affordable products to the whole of Sweden. Decathlon started in 1976 in Lille, France and since then we have expanded to over 54 countries. Here at Decathlon, we design, produce and distribute our own brands, our passion brands.
