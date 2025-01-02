Web Frontend and Full Stack Developer
2025-01-02
Come join Pro Robotics in robotizing the professional greenspace industry!
Husqvarna is in the forefront of robotizing the greenspace industry and we are now forming a dedicated R&D organization to even further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative top end robotic products and solutions meeting the demands of the professional customers.
We believe that customer value is optimized by taking a solutions perspective and our responsibility includes the professional robotic products and related digital solutions. This offers the opportunity to work in a focused and agile team with loads of cool technology in many different engineering fields. We solve complex problems together with highly skilled colleagues from other disciplines while contributing to making the world a little bit more sustainable.
Sounds interesting?
We are looking for you!
We are already a strong core team of around 60 people in the Pro Robotics R&D department, with around 30 are focused on the digital service development and operations. We are looking for a new team member in the field of Web frontend and full stack development in our Digital DevOps team. If you have 3 or more years of experience in, and love working with Web frontend and full stack development, then this is a perfect fit for you! We think that you have a strong drive and high motivation and want to make a difference for our customers who deserves the very best! You probably have experience in several of the following technologies and tools:
Dedication to continuous integration and automation
Enthusiasm for Agile software development.
Degree in computer science, software development or computer engineering.
Good hands-on experience with JavaScript, Typescript and Node.js.
Experience with JavaScript frameworks, preferably React and Redux.
CI/CD tools like Azure DevOps, Bamboo, Jenkins
Dedication to unit testing, code review and other quality-oriented practices.
You will be part of a team working together to achieve goals, share knowledge and learn from each other. The team develops new features, handles scaling as well as operations and support for the Husqvarna Fleet Services, the digital service that supports Husqvarna products for professional users. You will see the results of your own work and of the team in the market leading Husqvarna robotic mower and other products, and our digital services used by customers globally.
We expect that you have a passion for what you do and that you want to be part of continuously improving how we work by being open, communicative and have fun with us!
Location for the position is Huskvarna.
