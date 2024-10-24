Web Editor
Job DescriptionWe are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Web Editor to join our client's digital communications team. In this role, you will work closely with the Corporate Communications department, focusing on the management and optimization of the company's websites. You will be responsible for publishing, updating, and enhancing website content while collaborating with internal stakeholders to ensure the website meets organizational goals.
Responsibilities
Manage and optimize content within the content management system (CMS).
Coordinate and initiate website improvement activities.
Analyze website data and provide insights to support decision-making.
Collaborate with various internal teams to ensure web content aligns with business objectives.
Technical Environment
CMS Platforms: Sitecore, Umbraco, WordPress.
Additional Tools: GA4, Crazy Egg, Microsoft Office.
Note: Work requires use of a company-provided computer to access internal systems.
Qualifications Previous experience in a similar role that combines communication and IT.
Familiarity with CMS platforms and working in complex business environments with integrated IT systems.
Experience in project planning and coordination.
Proficiency in English (Swedish is advantageous but not required).
Skills
Strong CMS knowledge.
Data analysis capabilities.
Understanding of SEO principles.
Basic UX knowledge.
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the assignment as a Web Editor, we would like you to be a collaborative team player who effectively engages with internal stakeholders. You should be self-motivated, taking the initiative to drive tasks forward, and demonstrate a strong attention to detail with a keen eye for accuracy.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-11-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-09-30 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client.
