Web Development Lead
Ängsbacka Kursgård AB / Datajobb / Karlstad Visa alla datajobb i Karlstad
2024-01-11
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ängsbacka Kursgård AB i Karlstad
Web Development Lead
Introduction & Background
Ängsbacka is a complex organization that runs festival and events for several thousand people annually, alongside being a mostly volunteer driven organization and an on-site all year community. It is a non-profit organization owned by its members.
Ängsbacka currently runs mostly on a disparate ecosystem of isolated and un-coordinated software systems and business processes that do not leverage the benefits of modern software architecture and integration.
At its core ÄB is operated by a series of Google Docs, some of which are wired together in a rube goldbergian way, with "automations" and scripts.
The website, booking system, café, POS, finance and other major components of the organization's operations lack integration. Additionally, ÄB lacks any type of inventory management, CRM, or HR software.
There appears to be a clear need for a new division within the organization that can research, measure, architect and implement solutions to provide the efficiency and integration needed.
Organization & Challenges
Ängsbacka, during 2024, is expected to grow with 40% and we need infrastructure to support this growth. The current systems will not be able to sustain and support that level of participants/customers.
Currently we have a few departments that together, out of necessity, are bridging an organizational gap; Marketing/Sales, Booking Office, Café, Course & Festival Management and hardware IT.
The task is to clearly organize each of these departments' responsibilities, and at the same time create a new department called the Software Development Department which will have specific competence in specialized areas where the organization could leverage software to increase efficiency, and relieve a lot of unnecessary manual labor to make things barely work.
Generally, Marketing would focus on the communication with the public at large, IT would focus on hardware and physical systems, and RDD would focus on research, metric evaluation, business intelligence, systems development, programming, and implementation of new systems.
What We Need?
We need a strong and experienced Web Developer and Software Engineer to be able to start and run our Software Development Department in order to meet our growing organizational and customer demands.
Requirements:
Must be able to understand the complex organization needs of an all year course & festival center that is also a residential community
5+ years of web development
University degree
English proficiency (fluent)
Experience leading projects and teams
Proficiency in multiple high level programming languages (e.g., C, C++, Java, Python)
Working knowledge of software design and code utilizing Object Oriented Analysis & Design (OOAD) techniques
Expert in performance optimization, scalability and algorithms
Ability to communicate well, present ideas and solution and coherently discuss complex topics with the team and broader technical audience and non technical audience.
Expertise in Computer Science fundamentals in data structures, algorithm design, and complexity analysis.
Meritorious:
Lived and worked in a residential Community for 2+ years
Has extensive experience in personal development aligned with the products we offer
Please apply to us if you think you are the right candidate! This workplace is a very dynamic and eventful place where you have the possibility to grow as an individual and within your passion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-22
E-post: hr@angsbacka.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Web Development Lead". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ängsbacka Kursgård AB
(org.nr 556537-1514), https://www.angsbacka.com/
Nyeds-Backa 511 Ängsbacka Kursgård (visa karta
)
655 61 MOLKOM Jobbnummer
8385638