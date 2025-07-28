Web Content and Communications Specialist, Lund
2025-07-28
Are you skilled in web content communication and able to engage stakeholders, inspire target groups and being a strong team player? Do you have experience in content in various digital communication channels, including web, for high-tech companies? If this sounds like you, then you might just be the person we are looking for. Welcome with your application!
Who is your future team?
Brand & Communications is a unit within Global Marketing, responsible for the group brand strategy, web content communications and internal communications Sales and Marketing. As Web Content and Communications Specialist, you are part of the Brand and Communications team in the Global Marketing unit. We are a highly collaborative team that works cross-functionally within various functions at Axis and are based at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
What you'll do as Web Content and Communications Specialist?
Your mission is to create, curate, and maintain high-quality website content that aligns with our brand and communication strategies. You'll be the guardian of our website's front-facing content, ensuring it's always fresh, accurate, and optimized for performance.
Main responsibilities:
* Develop and maintain engaging, user-centric website content.
* Support SEO and A/B testing efforts to enhance our online visibility and user experience.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to execute communication plans and ensure brand consistency.
* You'll work closely with various departments to ensure our website content is compelling, up-to-date, and aligned with our brand voice.
* Create and curate high-quality content that engages for selected parts of the site, ensuring a user-centric approach.
* Maintain and update website content on the first-page, together with content owners, to ensure accuracy and relevance.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for a person with a passion for web content and communication and cross-departmental work in a dynamic and engaging environment.
We'd love to hear that you have strong interpersonal skills. You're able to work with different teams towards a common goal. As a person you are an open-minded, solution-oriented, and a prestige less excellent team player. You are interested in and can navigate in a high-tech B2B environment. You have at least 3 years of experience as a web content and communication specialist/editor in B2B, or similar role, and relevant education. You should also have strong written and verbal communication skills in English, and ideally, you are also familiar with AI tools and have a willingness to explore and leverage them in your daily work.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Latest date for your application: August 18th, 2025
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have additional questions, please contact the Director for Strategic Brand and Communications Malin Lindgärde at +46 723970788 Ersättning
