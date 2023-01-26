Web Analyst at H&M Business Unit
2023-01-26
Company Description
Welcome to H&M! A workplace where you can be yourself & so much more! We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming.
Why work at H&M?
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow, and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents, and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employees generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
Would you like to elevate how we appeal to our customers in any given timing, touchpoint, and location - by using data as our foundation for all decision making? We are building a world class customer experience team and we need you!
In the role as a Web analyst, you will contribute with decision support through strategic interpretation of data and derived insights. This will help us to set strategies and actions to further develop our world class customer experience, grow our customer base, drive profitable sales and create meaningful relationships with our customers. As a Web Analyst, you will analyze the customer behavior in all our digital channels. You will belong to a business unit customer experience team and collaborate with a big analytics community within the company.
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Support strategy, decision making, prioritization and follow up of initiatives. Derive a full overview of the customer journey on hm.com
Provide a holistic understanding of the customer experience, transactional data and sales performance and proactively identify ways to improve
Identify and optimize key conversion paths, determining the most important KPI's to track and setting benchmarks
Evaluate commercial strategies, campaigns, and media investments
Build hypotheses based on data and insights to drive A/B testing or multi-variant testing designs
Take part in driving improved web analytics capabilities and building tools, e.g., identify tracking requirements and integration of Google Analytics data into Business intelligence systems
Qualifications
We are looking for a person who is a connector and collaborator who knows how to navigate in a highly complex global environment. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and desire to make an impact. You have a strong entrepreneurial spirit and thrive in a constantly changing environment. We believe you are curious and triggered by improving the customer experience. Finding simple solutions to complex problems.
We would love to meet someone who has/is:
Minimum 3 years of relevant working experience within E-commerce
A degree within marketing, economics, mathematics, engineering or similar
Analytical and keen to find trends, patterns, and true answers to maximize customer experience
Strong experience in web analytics (or similar, CRO, Data analyst) working with different data sets and understanding performance drivers
Experienced in working with Google Analytics and Looker Studio, Tableau, GTM, Tealium, Clicktale or similar
Skilled in analytical programming languages such as Big Query, Python, R, or SQL (preferred)
Meriting to have worked with Optimizely, Content square, HTML, JavaScript or similar
Good experience of creating and delivering periodic reporting for business stakeholders
Beneficial with prior A/B testing experience
What we offer you:
We will offer you a fantastic team with high energy, a lot of creativity and forward-leaning mindset. We are customer & data obsessed and we love fashion. We also give you an environment with a lot of ownership, where we constantly act, learn and adapt - breaking new grounds as a team constantly and find new opportunities to grow and develop our business. You will get a role in the center of attention with a wide range of touch points in global functions, regions, and colleagues from all over the world.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible, based at our head office in Stockholm. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English as soon as possible.
Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. We kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
