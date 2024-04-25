Senior Packaging Development Engineer / Ingenjör - Förpackningsutveckling
2024-04-25
Kenvue is currently recruiting for:
Senior Packaging Development Engineer
This position reports into the Associate Director Packaging and is based at Helsingborg, Sweden
Who We Are
At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Built on over a century of heritage and rooted in science, we're the house of iconic brands - including OTC brands such as NICORETTE®, IPREN®, LIVOSTIN®, IMODIUM®, PEPCID® and consumer health brands like NEUTROGENA®, LISTERINE®, NATUSAN®, PIZ BUIN® and o.b. ®. Our employees share a digital-first mindset, an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights, and a commitment to continually earning a place for our products in consumers' hearts and homes.
The Kenvue site in Helsingborg, Sweden is the home of the strong and growing brand NICORETTE®, a global market leader in smoking cessation. In 2021 our production facility was recognized as a Lighthouse by World Economic Forum, marking us as a beacon in The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The Helsingborg site is one of the largest employers in the city of Helsingborg, and the business is divided in two separate departments: Operations, where we house our manufacturing activities and R & D, our global development center for excellence working in three therapeutic areas for selfcare treatments: Smoking Cessation, Digestive Health and Cough & Cold.
What You Will Do
The Senior Engineer Global Packaging EMEA is responsible to lead and coordinate the development and qualification of primary, secondary and tertiary packaging in a variety of Self Care projects together with a wide range of internal and external partners and stakeholders. You will be the packaging technical expert in those multi type of projects. For example in new product development, reformulation, quality and compliance, improvement of existing packaging, qualification of equivalent packaging materials or additives, mold duplication, packaging cost improvement, plant support, improvement of products profitability.
You will join a stable, growing company in times that in many other industries are marked by instability. This is a challenging role, where you will get to develop and constantly learn. If you have aspirations on becoming a leader in the future, this role is the right stepping stone.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with cross functional partners in EMEA to define the packaging brief and regional needs
Coordinate the creation/modification/improvement of packaging in collaboration with global hubs and external partners, covering packaging development, qualification and implementation
Identify and evaluate technical solutions, including seeing to those materials are aligned with relevant regulation and guidelines
Define & execute the packaging development plan
Analyze and validate packaging technical drawing with the support of experienced packaging team members or manager
Contribute to innovation, develop consumer understanding and identify new ideas
Initiate and own critical documentation, to track and follow changes
Create Packaging component specifications, validate finished product specifications
Generate packaging documentation for product release
What We Are Looking For
Required Qualifications
A degree within a relevant area linked to package engineering, polymer or mechanics
At least 7 years working experience within packaging development
Good and versatile knowledge of packaging technologies - materials, molding processes, manufacturing
Familiarity with the process of developing drugs and/or medical devices
Strong packaging sensibility and interest in promoting the importance of packaging in the product experience
Proficient professional skills in English
Visa to work in the EU
Desired Qualifications
Experience in packaging development within the pharmaceutical and/or medical device industry.
Experienced working in complex FMCG project environment. Good communication, influencing and flexibility skills to manage ambiguity linked to high matrix environment and turn complex cases into synthetic recommendations.
Self-motivated and results-driven, able to easily connect with remote stakeholders or peers.
Curious, creative and the able to translate ideas into concepts and projects. Engaged and can challenge status-quo to drive globalization while managing regional constraints
What's In It For You
Competitive Benefit Package
Learning & Development Opportunities
Paid Company Holidays, Paid Vacation & More!
Employee Resource Groups
Kenvue is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.
