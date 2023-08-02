We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Signaling lead
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Signalling Engineering lead to join our signalling team.
The Senior Signalling lead will be responsible for leading a group of signal engineers and responsible for engineering activities related to our railway signalling infrastructure, with a specific focus on various interlockings.
The ideal candidate should have a strong background in electronics and communications or electrical and electronics engineering, along with at least 8 years of hands-on experience in railway signalling systems, including involvement in the engineering, and testing, of signalling systems
Responsibilities:
develop and implement schedules, ensuring the signalling infrastructure and/or signalling systems, remain in optimal working condition.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to plan and execute signalling system upgrades and enhancements.
Work on CBI Simulators and ATC Simulators for testing and enabling comprehensive evaluation and verification of system behaviour.
Lead and oversee all engineering and design tasks
Develop and implement schedules, ensuring signalling infrastructure is designed safe and secure, ensuring seamless integration and functionality
Profissional experience in transmission systems and various interlocking systems
Work experience on CBI Simulators and ATC simulators
work experience in engineering, maintenance, testing and commissioning activities
lead and oversee the budgets
work experience with various interlocking systems from Alstom, Hitachi rail, Bombardier, GE, CAF signalling, siemens...
