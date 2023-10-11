We are looking for talented truck mechanics
2023-10-11
FordonsTeknik in Halmstad is now looking for a talented truck mechanic!
We are a modern complete workshop in Halmstad with great professional pride. The workshop is located in new, fresh premises and performs maintenance and repairs on both commercial and private vehicles. Right now we are looking for reinforcements for the workshop in the form of a truck mechanic.
Brief about the service
As a mechanic at FordonsTeknik, you will be responsible for the entire maintenance/repair process, from troubleshooting to repairs. We carry out first-class service work and repairs on all types of heavy vehicles, regardless of make and model year. In addition to all mechanical repairs such as brake repairs, clutch replacements and gearbox problems, we also carry out major service forging work on superstructures and chassis work.
You will be part of a team of about 20 mechanics, customer receptionists and clerks.
So who is our new colleague?
We are looking for someone who has a genuine technical interest and enjoys working in a broad and varied role. You have a burning interest in cars/trucks and also have experience as a truck mechanic in a maintenance/repair department.
You are welcome to have a positive view of problems and be easy to collaborate with, as team spirit is very important to us.
We would like you to also be:
Punctual and professional
Prestigeless
Easy to co-operate with
Customer oriented and person/truck interested
Accurate and has a good sense of service
It is advantageous if you have:
CE driving license
Relevant education
Other information
We offer breakfast every morning and you have access to a new and fresh gym.
Start: Immediately and employment is at 100%.
Salary according to agreement
In case of employment, we can offer accommodation if necessary.
Interviews will be held continuously, so Welcome with your application today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29
E-post: sara.reutman@rossinggruppen.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Mekaniker". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svarvarens Servicebolag AB
(org.nr 556872-6136), https://fordonstek.se/
Handelsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
302 30 HALMSTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Sara Reutman sara.reutman@rossinggruppen.se Jobbnummer
8183895