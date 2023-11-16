We are looking for: Sorani Language Analyst
Verified AB / Språkvetarjobb / Solna Visa alla språkvetarjobb i Solna
2023-11-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verified AB i Solna
We are looking for: Sorani Language Analyst
The job entails
1.carrying out and recording interviews for dialect analysis (at times),
2.listening to recorded speech and using a specific template to report the details of the dialect spoken.
The work will be carried out remotely via audio link.
Verified AB is one of the largest companies in Europe to provide language analysis. Our clients are primarily authorities concerned with asylum matters. The analyses support the authorities in determining the background of asylum seekers. In each case, a language analyst with a specific linguistic and areal competence is involved. The native speaker analysts work together with Verified's linguists.
To work as a language analyst for Sorani, you should
Be a mother tongue speaker of Sorani (mandatory)
Be familiar with dialectal variation in Sorani and other Kurdish dialects
Have in-depth knowledge of the area where Sorani is spoken (born and raised/long-term residence) and be
Well acquainted with its social, cultural and political situation
Maintain close contacts with the Sorani speaking community in Iran/Iraq and be aware of current developments
Be able to express yourself clearly and correctly in English
Have good computer skills
We value punctuality, orderliness and dependability among our analysts.
There are presently rather few requests for analysis of Sorani, and work will be assigned on a case-by-case basis. This job is suitable on the sideline for a language enthusiast.
Please write your application in English and include a curriculum vitae (CV). Make sure that the CV shows your educational background and employment history. Please submit your application at jobb@verified.se
The successful applicant must submit a clean criminal record prior to employment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via email
E-post: jobb@verified.se Arbetsgivare Verified AB
(org.nr 556638-5190)
Vretenvägen 9 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Verified AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Verified AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8266487