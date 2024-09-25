We are looking for Data Engineer - Informatica
2024-09-25
We are looking for an experienced Data Engineer to strengthen our Data Delivery function within the area of Data & Analytics. In this role, you will play a key part in the success of delivering data products for our client. Working in an agile Data Delivery team, you will develop new and maintain existing data integrations into our Informatica-based data platform. You'll collaborate closely with Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Business Intelligence Architects, Data Analysts, and business stakeholders to deliver effective data solutions.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and enhance the Enterprise Data Warehouse platform (iData) based on Informatica PowerCenter and Oracle databases.
• Design secure and reliable workflows for staging, cleansing, and loading data with high performance.
• Work closely with business stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into solution specifications.
• Populate ODS and data marts with quality data for Business Intelligence (BI) solutions.
• Maintain and improve existing solutions, troubleshoot, and resolve defects.
• Support data quality routines and ensure data consistency across platforms.
Competence and Experience Requirements:
• Minimum 5 years of experience in development using Informatica PowerCenter.
• Strong knowledge of Datawarehouse concepts and experience designing data warehouse solutions.
• Experience working with databases and file formats like CSV, XML, JSON.
• Competence in data handling scripts using shell or Python is a plus.
• Ability to investigate and handle data quality issues.
Experience in the banking domain is highly desirable.
