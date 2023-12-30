We are looking for an experienced Flowable expert.
Digital Workforce Svenska AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digital Workforce Svenska AB i Stockholm
We are a well-established leader in the field of Business Process Automation (BPA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Our success is not solely defined by our impressive revenue and growth but by the profound trust, our customers have in our services.
With over 250 global clients, our dedication to meeting their unique needs is our compass. Our clients, primarily within the healthcare sector, regard us as a key partner in their digital transformation journey. We thrive on this trust, which has been earned through our relentless pursuit of excellence, our innovative approach, and our deep understanding of their businesses. Join our team, where your passion for building connections fuels our collective success.
Currently we are looking for:
Automation Solution Architect (Flowable)
We are looking for am Automation Solution Architect (Flowable) who can drive customer engagement as a technical expert in implementing Flowable-based solutions to our customers. In this role, you will play a crucial part in designing, implementing and deploying solutions, and act as a solution owner in implementation projects. You will also actively scope business improvement opportunities through active support in presales initiatives and work closely with customers' business stakeholders and technical teams to offer outstanding solutions to our customers.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Min 8 years of experience in BPM and Case Management methodology and tools
Strong technical expertise in workflow and low-code application development of Flowable
Hands on experience in leading and building teams, you will pay a vital role in developing our expertise within BPM
excellent communication skills, and the ability to build bridges between tech and sales experts.
Java programming skills
What we provide:
International exposure and the ability to work with multicultural teams
A great benefits package and company culture where caring for each other is key!
An encouraging attitude towards a learning mindset and self-development: taking part in seminars, events, courses, and knowledge sharing
Flexible work environment
To show your interest please apply via our career page with your CV or link to your LinkedIn profile (or another professional site) no later than 10th of January 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digital Workforce Svenska AB
(org.nr 559074-3455)
Vegagatan 14 (visa karta
)
113 29 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8361073