We are looking for a US patent attorney

Aera AB
2024-04-15


We are looking more talent - are you able to check the below:
a certified US Patent Attorney
have a passion for inventions and intellectual property rights,
can picture yourself driving projects forward for our clients,
can build strong relationships,
want to be a part of an exciting and fast growing company, and
have fun while doing it.

Then we are looking for you - Please reach out to Hans C. Nielsen, chief patent officer, hcn@aera-ip.com
The recruitment process will depend on who you are, and the situation you are in.
If you already have an exciting job, we fully understand and respect if you need discretion. In fact, we prefer if you are already successful with strong results.
Aera is the fastest-growing Scandinavian IP firm, and we are therefore ready to offer many different opportunities, including working with high-demanding multinational companies on securing their IP rights. At Aera, you will be part of a team that continuously develops new ways of approaching intellectual property rights consultancy.
To us, customer-oriented consultancy is a primary focus, but so is team spirit, detail-oriented top quality, and a positive work environment. We look for new colleagues who share these values.

E-post: hcn@aera-ip.com

