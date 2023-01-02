We are looking for a senior Business Analyst in Jönköping!
2023-01-02
Our client in Jönköping is now looking for a Business Analyst for a project!
Right now, a PLM rollout is underway at the customer and a number of preliminary studies have been carried out in parallel to understand the requirements in a better way in various business areas. The colleagues involved in the project are in full swing with the rollout of the applications to be rolled out. The need in the project right now is a business-related analysis to be done in parallel so that the remaining requirements can be defined and used for an IT solution design.
Our client is now looking for a Business Analyst who can jump into this project as the above-mentioned feasibility studies require additional resources.
It is important that you can start immediately as the program must deliver the new PLM-related solutions on time and with the expected quality.
In your role as Business and System Analyst, you will:
• Take care of analysis and documentation current business obstacles within Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).
• In direct work with the users, understand the product's individual needs and development activities.
• Take care of the creation and presentation of reports to senior executives and shareholders.
• In your assignment, perform a number of different business and system-related analyses.
• In your assignment, you will also discover and present powerful insights using various data analysis and organization tools.
• Together with other project members, create and develop future concepts in relation to the identified business requirements and best practices.
In addition to the above tasks, these tasks are also included depending on where you are in the project:
• You will be in charge of collecting and documenting business and IT requirements from stakeholders.
• You will be in charge of mapping and documentation regarding analysis material within PLM.
• In your assignment, you will also be in charge of the creation and use of analytical data such as in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Apps or the like.
• You will have a close collaboration with business and/or IT architects, small to medium-sized companies as well as collaboration with development teams.
• You will communicate and interact with business and IT stakeholders.
• The assignment also includes implementation and digital surveys (analyze, sort and document the survey results in, for example, Microsoft Forms or Excel).
• You will support business and IT development with general analysis-related documentation.
• The assignment also includes execution of data and IT system mapping. Data migration activities may be included.
• Other tasks that can be included are analysis reports, business and IT requirements, feasibility study documentation, IT system landscape documentation and similar analytical documents as well as concept solutions.
Personal characteristics
• We are looking for someone who has analytical thinking and can naturally see solutions to problems.
• We are looking for someone who is detail-focused, self-motivated, responsible and reliable.
• We are looking for someone who has good communication and interview skills.
• You are a good team player and a good listener.
• We are also looking for you who have the ability to synthesize solution concepts with certain requirements.
Requirements and experience
• We are looking for someone who has knowledge of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) within the manufacturing industry.
• You have knowledge in business and IT system modeling (diagrams) and text documentation.
• We are looking for someone who has knowledge of/experience in system analysis, design methods and complex PLM environments.
• You have worked with/in PLM, Excel, Power Apps, Visio and Office 365.
• You have previous experience of working with complex PLM within the manufacturing industry.
Language
• Complete knowledge of English, written and spoken.
Access: ASAP
Assignment duration: 1 year
