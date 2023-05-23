We are looking for a SAP SD consultant
2023-05-23
NTT DATA Business Solutions expands fast in the Nordics. Now we need more consultants to serve our loyal customers. We look for you who are passionate and wants to grow together with us. We can promise a forward-thinking organization with high degree of diversity, where you will be included in our social and inclusive work environment.
If you have 3 years + SAP user- and or consultant experience and want to develop further, NTT DATA Business Solutions is the right move for you. We are currently looking for people in all our consultant teams, so if you have relevant work experience within Finance, Supply Chain, Business Analytics, Project Management, Innovation & Technology and/or Advisory, we want to hear from you!
What we offer:
The opportunity to work in a company that is "SAP platinum partner" and ranked by Gartner as number 8 among the world's top IT service providers.
The opportunity to work with the biggest SAP customers in Sweden and the Nordic, and the opportunity to participate in exciting team projects.
Good career opportunities, with big focus on both your professional and individual development.
The opportunity to work with the latest SAP solutions and technology.
Competitive terms of employment.
Working days with high degree of freedom, responsibility and flexibility.
An informal and flat organization structure, with a really good work environment.
We are currently looking for people with the following skills:
Analytics, SAP BW, SAC, SAP DWC, Power BI, Snowflake, HANA
SAP S/4 HANA Applications & Tech
SAP Logistics, MM/S2P, SD/O2C, PP/S2S
SAP Finance, FI/CO
SAP Project Manager
SAP ABAP/4
SAP PO
Preferably you have a Bachelor or Master Degree (relevant experience can compensate).
Personal skills that we appreciate - you:
Like to be social and build relations, both within and outside the organization.
Have good communication and presentation skills.
Are passionate, enthusiastic and a team player, in accordance with our values (Team spirit, enthusiasm, freedom, simplicity and trust).
Have a strong interest in technology and business processes.
Are structured and have a high ability to execute.
Are eager to learn more and develop, as well as you like to share your knowledge.
You speak and write English and Swedish fluently.
As a consultant in NTT DATA Business Solutions you would work as part of cross-functional teams with a close connection with the customer to identify their business needs and pains and translate and convert them into solutions. In your role you would typically work with pre-study, planning, system development, implementation, customer training, project management and much more. Så ansöker du
