Manager - Head of Customer Care for Capital Markets
2024-05-22
Location: Stockholm, Mariehamn, or Helsinki
Travel: Frequent travel between the three locations is required to support your team. Travel will be more intensive initially, with trips expected every other week.
About Us:
At Crosskey, we are at the forefront of financial innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled expertise to businesses. Our comprehensive approach to technology and service delivery allows us to tailor solutions to each customer's unique needs, driving efficiency, growth, and agility. Join us as we continue to revolutionize the industry and make a lasting impact.
Your Role:
As Head of Customer Care for Capital Markets, you will oversee customer care, including account management, project deliveries, customer support, and operations. As a key leader within our organization, you will play a critical role in nurturing agile teams, prioritizing employee growth, and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and success. You will ensure our services deliver quality and meet customer agreements, proactively manage capacity and competence for projects, and develop support services for our SaaS operations in Sweden and Finland. Acting as an escalated point of contact in customer dialogues, you will be a key member of the Capital Markets leadership team, collaborating with leadership and providing strategic input.
Responsibilities: Ensure Capital Markets delivers quality according to set agreements with customers.
Maintain the right capacity and competence for projects and deliveries, proactively managing upselling and long-term planning for existing customers.
Develop and secure appropriate support services for customers and manage the operation of SaaS and maintenance services in Sweden and Finland.
Manage people directly and through reporting managers according to Capital Market and Crosskey practices.
Act as an escalated point of contact in customer dialogues.
Collaborate with the Capital Markets leadership team and the Product dimension.
Provide input to the business area's roadmap and strategy.
Handle other assigned tasks and responsibilities as directed by the employer.
Run the Crosskey Capital Market user forum.
Be responsible for staffing the customer release implementation.
Who You Are:
You are an experienced professional with a background in back-office management within banks and capital markets, possessing strong technical knowledge in wealth management and fund management. As a proven leader with at least 5 years in a managerial role, you excel at handling people management tasks, including one-on-one meetings, salary negotiations, hiring, and dismissals. You have strong internal communication and customer dialogue skills (B2B), and you possess an analytical and business-oriented mindset. You are proactive and effective in both verbal and written communication in Swedish and English, and capable of setting up and implementing improvement programs independently. Additionally, you are a confident and clear communicator with a collaborative, non-hierarchical approach with proficiency in SaaS software.
What We Offer: A fun and challenging workplace in an innovative company.
An open and flexible culture with freedom under responsibility.
Opportunities for continuous growth through challenging assignments and ongoing training initiatives.
A hybrid work model to accommodate different preferences.
Generous benefits, including 30 days of vacation entitlement per year.
Development Opportunities:
Embark on an exciting growth journey with Crosskey and play a pivotal role in contributing to stabilization, scalability and automation. As part of our next-generation management team, you'll have the opportunity to broaden customer segments and geographical reach. Enjoy working in a supportive, small business environment with a family-like culture, yet have access to resources and career opportunities within the Bank of Åland. Join us and be a key player in revolutionizing the future of finance!
To Apply:
If this sounds interesting, please apply with your CV and a short introduction about yourself. Note that we will conduct a security clearance for the selected candidate. For further information, please contact our recruiter Emma Hjorth via e-mail at emma.hjorth@barona.se
. Apply today as the position may be filled before the application deadline.
More About Crosskey:
Founded in 2004, Crosskey combines extensive IT knowledge with flexibility, commitment, and a personal touch. We make it easier to create new income from financial services, helping you get to market faster with the right offer. Our expertise covers everything from traditional banking to eBanking, card and mobile payments, and capital markets as well as Open Banking. We have offices in Mariehamn, Stockholm, Helsinki, and Turku. Our customers span the Nordic region and include the Bank of Åland, S-Pankki, DNB, and Marginalen Bank. Så ansöker du
