WCM Tools Application Driver
2025-05-06
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Would you like to join Tetra Pak as a WCM Tools Application Driver in the WCM (World Class Manufacturing) & Quality Department?
Are you looking to impact the business by optimizing and improving the production process with strongly based statistical knowledge and drive this competence forward in our factories?
Then, this position will provide you the opportunity to transfer the theory into sound and practical results.
The position is based in Lund (Sweden) reporting to the WCM Manager for Additional Material and Packaging Material.
What you will do
Process Data Collection and Preprocessing: Collect, clean, and preprocess data to ensure accuracy and reliability for statistical analysis and Six Sigma projects
Six Sigma Project Management: Lead Six Sigma projects, applying DMAIC methodology to identify and eliminate process inefficiencies
Training and Mentoring: Provide training and mentorship to team members on the use of advanced statistical tools and Six Sigma techniques to foster a culture of continuous improvement
Reporting and Communication: Present findings and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and accessible manner, using data visualization tools to support decision-making.
Develop and Implement Analytical Models: Design, develop, and implement advanced statistical models and Six Sigma methodologies to analyse complex losses in the factories aimed to improve process control.
We believe you have
You have a university degree in Engineering or Statistics
Experience with World Class Manufacturing or other continuous improvement methodologies
Minimum 5 years of experience using advanced statistical tools
5 years of 6 Sigma Black Belt, with proven examples of leading successful teams
Experience in factories or production processes
Excellence in spoken and written English
Experience in implementation of P-M Analysis, ANOVA, regression analysis and hypothesis testing
Proficient in MS Office and Minitab
As a person you have excellent analytical skills. You are results oriented, with the ability to use organizational skills and a structured approach to accomplish your tasks. You have good communication and networking skills; you are supportive and able to manage several stakeholders across several levels, functions and cultures.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on May 20th, 2025.
To know more about the position, contact Luis Ordonez at +46 46 36 6385
Questions about your application, contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
