WCM & Quality Manager
AB Tetra Pak / Chefsjobb / Tanum Visa alla chefsjobb i Tanum
2025-01-10
, Strömstad
, Munkedal
, Sotenäs
, Dals-Ed
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Karlshamn
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
At Tetra Pak Inventing AB in Fjällbacka we produce plastic strips and Blown Film for Tetra Pak packages. We have a history of strong focus on continuous improvement. We are ISO 9001/14001/45001, FDA and BRC certified and a JIPM TPM Advanced Special Award level production facility.
We are now looking for a WCM & Quality manager that will be responsible for the WCM and Quality team in the factory, to ensure a dynamic, productive and capable teamwork both within the factory and with the global stakeholders.
In the role you will report to the Factory Director and be a part of the factory management team. You will be a key contributor to our factory performance and success.
What you will do
You will lead the development of our continuous improvement program WCM (World Class Manufacturing), as well as our Quality Assurance and our Quality Control.
Main responsibilities for you and your team:
Lead our WCM improvement program towards World Class level
Ensure that the organization continues to mature within WCM via continuous improvement methodologies such as TPM, Lean and Six Sigma
Collaborate and benchmark with other WCM organizations within the Tetra Pak Group
Ensure that we maintain and develop our established systems within ISO 9001, FDA and BRC
Support the development of advanced tools within quality assurance, and quality maintenance
We believe you have
A relevant university degree Engineering
Experience working at a manufacturing and distribution site
Experience within quality
Advantage with experience from working closely with customers
Experience from leading people
Fluent in Swedish and English
Beneficial with experience from Continuous improvement methodologies such as TPM, Lean and Six Sigma
You are enterprising and take independent responsibility for our quality system and our WCM processes. You can quickly familiarize yourself with new issues and are able to assess what is important and what is less important.
You can come up with concrete solutions to problems that have arisen. You work analytically and structured and have a sense of detail without losing track. You are persistent and have good communication and collaboration skills towards both internal and external stakeholders.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025.02.02.
To know more about the position contact manager Andreas Bergström at +46 46 36 27 04
Questions about your application contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
For trade union information, contact the Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533, Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320, Metall Helge Ekvall at +46 46 36 1969
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Tanumsvägen 4 (visa karta
)
457 40 FJÄLLBACKA Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Inventing AB Jobbnummer
9095817