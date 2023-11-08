Warranty Project Manager
2023-11-08
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
The position as Senior Project Engineer is based within the HVDC Service organization. You will be a part of a team that has a passion for customer satisfaction and continuous improvements. We have fun at work and what we do is important with a direct impact on our customers, co-workers and HVDCs success!
Your responsibilities
Assess the necessity of Fleet assessment
Track rectifying activites to mitigate risks after Forced Outages
Lead Failure investigations
Support Warranty PMs with technical support in failure investigations, site investigations, etc.
Coordinate technical issues spanning over multiple projects
Project manage smaller upgrade projects (today called care projects)
Your background
Bachelor's degree in a technical field or have equivalent work experience
Proven working experience in relevant field, preferably within HVDC
Experience from Project Management
You are familiar with standard MS Office tools, EFR/DOR, Promis, ExtECM and SAP
Strong skills in the ability to structure tasks for the warranty projects, such as meetings/calls, schedule, minutes, risks, actions, and documentation
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English, knowledge in Swedish is beneficial
Experience from field operations, C&P engineering and main circuit equipment is valuable
Contract Management experience is meritorious
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply by November 22nd! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Peter Forsberg, peter.x.forsberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86. Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
