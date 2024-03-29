Warehouse Worker to J2 Sourcing in Malmö
2024-03-29
Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been supporting many leading OEM's and Contract Manufacturers, throughout Europe and the world, with Semiconductors and Supply Chain Solutions. We aim to support every industry segment with tailor-made solutions to achieve efficiency in the supply chain, while adhering to strict quality standards and providing excellent customer service. We are approx. 100 employees and 30 nationalities.
Do you have passion for Logistics and Warehouse Work? Then this opportunity is for you. Welcome to create flow with J2 Sourcing!
This is the Job
This is a full-time position based at our Malmö HQ, in our Logistics department. You will be working in an environment which is fast-moving and has a continuous improvement mindset. Your work assignments include receiving and processing freights, managing and moving inventory, preparing dispatches, documentation and quality assurance.
You will receive a competitive compensation package, including benefits at work, as well as for health and financial security.
This is You
To succeed in the role and at the company, you need to be a flexible service-minded professional, with a positive outlook on life and with good communication skills. You are self-reliant, creative, orderly, realizing the importance of punctuality and high standards.
Previous experience from Warehouse work, as well as having a forklift license is a meritorious advantage. Verbal and written fluency in English is a must with additional languages and a background in electronics and quality assurance, being an advantage.
This is us
We have a strong value-based culture, and we offer a place to professionally grow together with highly professional colleagues that are passionate about their work. We live by our motto; to reimagine. We are committed to always question what has previously been considered as unthinkable. To find new solutions to old problems. To challenge both our own, our customers and our stakeholders' perception of what sourcing really is about. Our mission is creating flow - today, tomorrow, together.
Application Process
We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis, so you are welcome to apply as soon as possible. Apply by clicking the link. Final day to submit your application is April 21st, 2024. For questions regarding the position and the process, you are very welcome to reach out to Marcus Engblad, Senior HRBP at marcus.engblad@j2sourcing.com
Please apply by clicking the apply button. It won't take more than a minute! The position will be open until we have found the perfect match, but please don't hesitate to contact us. Please note that we will only process applications through our careers page
Welcome to J2 Sourcing. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
