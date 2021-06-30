Warehouse Worker - J2 Sourcing AB - Lagerjobb i Malmö

Come strengthen our Logistics team at J2 Sourcing in Malmö!Our business is expanding, and we need to strengthen our Logistics team with an additional Warehouse Worker. This is a unique opportunity for You to become an important part of a open and business-minded organization where You and your competence will contribute to our continued success.J2 Sourcing is a quick footed company with an international scope, where You will be working with colleagues from all over the world.This is usJ2 Sourcing is an independent distributor of electronics components. We specialize in solving production shortages for our wide customer base, by using our worldwide network of suppliers. We cut production costs by maintaining the best market expertise in our field and thus unique knowledge on how to make purchases, at the most competitive current prices.This is Your jobThis is a full-time position (daytime) in our Logistics department, where You will be working in an environment which is fast-moving and has a continuous improvement mindset. Your work assignments include receiving and processing freights, managing and moving inventory, preparing dispatches, documentation and quality assurance.This is YouTo succeed in the role and at the company, You need to be a flexible service-minded professional, with a positive outlook on life and with good communication skills. Our company embraces people with diverse background, ethnicity and religion, so should you. You are self-reliant, creative, orderly, realizing the importance of punctuality and high standards.Previous experience from Warehouse work, as well as having a forklift license is a meritorious advantage. Verbal and written fluency in English is a must with additional languages and a background in electronics and quality assurance, being an advantage.Your applicationPlease apply by clicking the apply button. It won't take more than a minute! The position will be open until we have found the perfect match, but please don't hesitate to contact us. Please note that we will only process applications through our careers page. We look forward to hearing from you!