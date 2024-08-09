Warehouse Operator Associate -Part-time (Hourly).
YunExpress Nordic AB / Lagerjobb / Malmö Visa alla lagerjobb i Malmö
2024-08-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos YunExpress Nordic AB i Malmö
Warehouse Operator Associate -Part-time (Hourly).
We are currently seeking flexible Warehouse Operationer Assocthe to join our team!
About the Role:
As a Warehouse operator. you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of our warehouse. You will be responsible for a variety of tasks, including:
Coordinating inbound and outbound shipments
Operation Scanning Packets (scanning and processing incoming packages)
Operating as a Quality Inspector (inspecting, sorting, and packaging items)
Schedule:
Your workday will begin with preparing for the day's inbound shipments. You and your colleagues will sort through the day's packages and arrange for quality inspections.
Requirements:
Prefer to having work experience in packaging, organising clothing and cleaning service etc.
have work permit/visa (working visa is not sponsored for this position)
Basic knowledge of English
Have a patient attitude to do repetitive work and pay attention to details
Have team spirits, organized and self-disciplined.
Employment Type:
This position is a temporary, hourly position. We are happy to see you working full days during the day.
Hourly wage:
internship 1 month 120 SEK (incl.12% vacation pay).
To Apply: Please send your English CV and a cover letter to 'Cristina.Yan.Peng@cirroglobal.com
'. Please apply online or by email. No walk-in accepted.
We are an equal opportunities employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender sexual orientation, age, marital status, v. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-22
E-post: Cristina.Yan.Peng@cirroglobal.com Arbetsgivare YunExpress Nordic AB
(org.nr 559268-1836)
Kantyxegatan 14 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8832753