Junior Project Manager Engineer within Automotive Industry
2024-04-18
Did you recently graduated with a degree in mechatronics and want to work with project management? Our client withinFuel Cell Electric Propulsion Solutionsis now looking for a junior procejt manager with an interest in problem solving.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof careers!
Working as junior project manager engineer within the Automotive Industry
In this role, you will work withthe development of the complete propulsion product solutions with customer satisfaction as the ultimate key performance measurement. You will be a key player in making the hydrogen powered fuel cell electric vehicle a successful product.
For this positionyou have a collaborative and result oriented approach, i.e. you make great things happen.
Your daily task will be:
Work close to senior project managers, accountable of the deliveries from the concept phase through industrialization to market launch.
Translate customer feature targets and conceptual ideas into design requirements and solutions.
Balancing concepts and system solutions for optimal feature performance of the complete propulsion and vehicle.
Drive progress (plan, follow up, adapt) to deliver to the product feature targets within cost and time frames.
More information about the company will be given at the interviews.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving junior tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gothenburg, starting in the end of summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
You are in the beginning of your career and have a master degree in Mechatronicsor equivalent education.
You are talented in creating structure and clarity to execute complex deliveries in ambiguous conditions.
As a personyou are curious with passion and experience of developing new technologies.
You have a holistic view with ability to prioritize and focus to secure maximum value.
Good communication skills verbally and in writing.
Has good knowledge in developing propulsion technology solutions.
Knowledge of electromobility and/or fuel cell electric propulsion technologies is an asset.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
