Warehouse Design & Automation Lead
2025-01-02
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced Warehouse Design and Automation Lead to guide the strategic implementation of new warehouse designs and automation systems. In this role, you will oversee the engineering stream for new warehouses, optimize operational processes, and drive technological innovations that improve warehouse efficiency. If you thrive in dynamic environments and are enthusiastic about automation in logistics, this role is for you!
Key Responsibilities
Lead Engineering in Warehouse Projects: Oversee engineering implementation during new warehouse projects, including Material Handling Equipment (MHE), goods flow optimization, and end-to-end warehouse processes.
Supplier Relationship Management: Foster strong relationships with logistics hardware suppliers for new and existing warehouse projects to ensure efficient delivery of equipment and services.
Architectural & Operational Integration: Define architectural requirements, ensuring alignment between warehouse design and operational needs for maximum functionality and efficiency.
Logistics Automation Expertise: Provide strategic expertise in automation technologies, offering guidance on system integration, resolving operational challenges, and ensuring streamlined processes across global locations.
Innovation & Trend Research: Continuously research emerging trends in warehouse automation, ensuring that the latest technologies are integrated to enhance warehouse performance.
Design & Automation Roadmap: Develop and implement roadmaps for design and automation in both new and existing warehouses.
Global Operational Awareness: Maintain a global view of logistics operations, KPIs, issues, and risks, leveraging data to inform decision-making and continuous improvements.
Sustainability Initiatives: Identify and implement sustainable practices within warehouse design and automation processes, ensuring alignment with corporate sustainability goals.
Qualifications
5+ years' experience in logistics, warehouse automations
Exceptional ability to collaborate, communicate, and interact effectively with internal teams, external partners, and stakeholders at all levels.
Strong knowledge of warehouse logistics, operational processes, and best practices, with a focus on how automation optimizes warehouse operations.
Experience managing complex warehouse implementation projects, including coordination of installation and construction teams.
Deep understanding of end-to-end warehouse operations, and how automation can improve efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.
Knowledge in defining requirements and creating clear, detailed documentation to support warehouse design and automation initiatives.
Proven experience in managing supplier relationships, vendor governance models, and business planning
Enthusiastic about technology and staying up to date with the latest trends in warehouse automation to drive innovation.
Ability to take initiative and work independently while maintaining a collaborative mindset and driving team success.
Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, Engineering, or a related field; a master's degree is a plus complimented with work experience in relevant field.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position based in Stockholm. Please send your CV in English by latest January 10th 2025.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
Within H&M our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products for our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of our demand-driven, efficient, circular Supply Chain, our dynamic Logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
