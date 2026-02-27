Waitress/Waiter
2026-02-27
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19.
If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19.
Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Steam Hotel is where history meets modern, world-class experiences. Set in a historic building overlooking Lake Mälaren, the hotel offers everything from Asian-inspired dining at the top floor to grand banquets, entertainment, and unforgettable stays. With a strong focus on creating magical moments and a workplace to be truly proud of, the organization lives by its core values: Passionate, Professional, Playful, and Personal.
Location:
Central Västerås
Who we are looking for:
Waitress/Waiter
Your responsibilities:
• Deliver high-quality service and create positive, memorable guest interactions
• Provide attentive and personalized service in a fast-paced restaurant environment
• Collaborate with colleagues to ensure an unforgettable guest experience
• Demonstrate strong product knowledge and a genuine interest in food and beverages
• Contribute to sales through proactive recommendations and guest engagement
• Maintain a positive attitude, punctuality, and professionalism at all times
• Support team members and step in when needed to ensure smooth daily operations
• Work efficiently under pressure while maintaining a warm and welcoming presence
• Work flexible hours, including daytime and evenings, as required
Requirements:
• You speak and understand Swedish at a basic level or higher
• You speak and understand English at an advanced level
• You have experience as waitress/waiter for at least 6 months
Your profile:
• You are motivated to provide first class experience for guests
• You are proactive, independent, and confident
• You are friendly, positive, and willing to help others
What employer offers:
• 50-100% employment with possibility for permanent employment
• Friskvårdsbidrag
• Lunch and staff discounts
• Uniform is provided
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
