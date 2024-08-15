waiter/waitress -Servitör/Servitris 75/80%
2024-08-15
We are a small restaurant with a passion for food and people, trying to bring the best flavours from Peru to Stockholm.
We are looking for an energetic and people oriented individual to join our service team.
Work is for 75 / 80% and can lead to full time, commited to working on Weekends evenings and scheduled weekends.
Fluent English is a must and Spanish an advantage.
To be considered, please include a brief introduction about yourself in English.
