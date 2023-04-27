Waiter or Waitress
Taste of Bangla AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Uppsala Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Uppsala
2023-04-27
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Taste of Bangla AB i Uppsala
Hi
We are looking for a waitress who has experience of working in restaurant.
waitress duties and responsibilities:
Taking orders from customers
Answering questions about menu items, food sensitivities and food substitutions
Giving customers suggestions for food and drinks and telling them about any special menu items
Communicating with customers to ensure satisfaction and resolve any complaints
Processing customer payments
Cleaning the tables and premises in a timely manner
Waitress skills and qualifications:
Effective communication and active listening skills for conversing with guests in both Swedish and English.
Impeccable customer service skills and social perceptiveness
Ability to evaluate customer satisfaction and responsiveness
Oriented toward serving others and helping customers
Accountability in processing customer payments
Physical stamina to stand for long periods of time
Strong time management and organizational skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-05
E-post: yousufsunny15@gmail.com Arbetsgivare Taste of Bangla AB
(org.nr 559186-4268)
Tunagatan 33 (visa karta
)
753 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Taste Of Bangla Kontakt
yousuf Chowdhury Sunny yousufsunny15@gmail.com 0739576723 Jobbnummer
7707911