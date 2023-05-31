VP Logistics & Service Development
2023-05-31
VP Logistics & Service Development
Sweden
Group Trucks Operation Service Market Logistics
This is Service Market Logistics - your colleagues
Service Market Logistics, part of Volvo Group Trucks Operations, serves all brands and business areas by managing and optimizing service parts availability and distribution to secure customer uptime. Through our operations, we provide world class service focusing on delivery precision, quality, continuous improvement, cost efficiency and synergies delivering value all the way to our customers. We embrace innovation and new technologies and work with environmental care and sustainability at heart. Our footprint consists of 40 distribution centers and 3,800 employees worldwide, and we strive for an innovative and diverse workplace, exercising the Volvo Group values with high focus on Customer Success. We are Proud to Deliver. Making a Difference. For People. Every Day.
Transformation is here, supply chain business is changing, and digitalization is one of the enablers. We are on a fantastic journey where we are deploying new technologies and solutions with the aim of developing a future competitive edge for the Volvo Group and our customers. Do you want to join us in this transformation?
This is how you could make an impact
Are you a leader who is passionate about future logistics and wants to make a difference in the services we deliver to our customers? Do you want to work in an environment where your work really matters; where your strong business and customer focus allows you to make a difference by enhancing the service market business? Can you set the direction and lead the work to position Service Market Logistics (SML) as a key competitive advantage in the Volvo Group?
If you yelled out YES to the above questions, then we think you might just be our next Vice President of Logistics & Service Development (LSD)
Position Description
You will lead a truly global function developing and delivering logistics solutions for all Volvo Group. This means that you will work closely with colleagues in all Truck Divisions/Business Areas as well as in Group Trucks Technology and Group Trucks Purchasing. You will report to Service Market Logistics Senior Vice President and be a part of the SML Executive Management team (EMT).
What will you do?
Lead the strategy work in SML EMT and actively drive global initiatives and projects
Formulate, develop and drive dealer logistics service offers with a clear customer and business focus e.g parts pre-planning and deliver to work order concepts.
Develop the order management process to be able to deliver on future capability needs
Develop our logistic and distribution footprint and transport optimization to be able to exceed both service and sustainability demands.
Global process ownership of warehousing and IT capabilities and guide implementation.
Actively drive the sustainability journey to deliver on Volvo Group commitments regarding CO2 reduction and climate neutral operations
Secure E2E preparedness in Service Market Logistics for new Volvo Group products, this also includes operational responsibility for commercial packaging
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you are a visionary and inclusive leader with a strong ability to influence and inspire others. You demonstrate strong courage to challenge, grow and develop teams and coaching individuals to deliver outside their comfort zones. We see that you truly embrace and live our leadership principles: to lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision.
What might seem like an impossible combination for some is the fuel that drives you. You dare to lead and guide us through our ongoing digital transformation journey with clear vision and inspiration. You have a high customer centric view and ability to understand and develop our internal E2E supply chain, as well as external customer needs.
You work effectively in a multicultural company environment, dealing with both local and global stakeholders at all levels of the organization. But most of all you are a team player. Other requirements for the role are:
Master 's degree in Supply Chain or likewise.
Experience from international roles in a complex organizational structure (+10 years)
Understanding and experience from working with our customers and dealers value flow and our connection to this
A diverse background from more than one company and/or industry considered a plus.
Experienced leader with genuine interest in developing and coaching your employees and collaboration teams
The position is based in Gothenburg and requires frequent travel.
For further information, please contact:
Christina Bentzel Möller, Senior Vice President SML, phone: +46 313225653
Lena Uggla, Vice President HR, phone: +46 313224185
