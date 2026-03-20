VP Corporate Development
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2026-03-20
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Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
In this strategic and operational role, you will be a key player in advancing Alfa Laval's transition agenda. Alfa Laval's technologies are critical in reducing our customers ' environmental impact and in creating solutions for the future. Besides organic development and growth, acquisitions and partnerships are necessary to achieve the outlined growth plan.
You will be responsible for shaping and executing the inorganic growth strategy together with business owners. You will support strategic technology and business development initiatives, for Alfa Laval, keep Senior Management informed about the competitive landscape, and monitor market/industry trends to source and secure new opportunities.
Who you are
You are a business-oriented person with strong negotiation skills and a strategic, curious mindset. You thrive on identifying, pursuing and successfully closing new business opportunities particularly in acquisitions and partnerships. You have the will and ability to network and influence others in a decentralized organization. You drive for results and are at the same time pragmatic and balanced in your approach to both internal as well as external stakeholders.
What you know
You have at least 7 years of business or corporate development experience preferably in an industrial environment evaluating technology opportunities. Proven track-record of successfully leading, negotiating and closing business deals. Excellent business acumen and commercial understanding.
What 's in it for you
In this position you will be working closely together with the senior leaders in the company, supporting the ongoing transition and growth journey Alfa Laval currently is on. And as part of the management team for Group Affairs, reporting to EVP Group Affairs, you also have the possibility to influence the future strategy of the organization as a whole.
For more information, please contact
VP HR Group Functions,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Please send your application no later than April 10th, 2026. We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as early as possible. We may close the job advertisement earlier if we find the right candidate. Applications sent directly via email will not be considered due to GDPR regulations.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
We look forward to hearing from you soon! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "d5fb46637e47fdd0". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9811529