VOC Agent - Norweigian
21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-12-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Key goal of Agent
• VOC agents handles and investigates cases where customer experience dissatisfaction with product, manufacturer, service, response or other issues that affected a customer due to service or purchase of a Samsung product.
• VOC does not receive any errands directly from end customer, all errands are escalated to VOC from our Call Centers, after accept from VOC.
• VOC perform a thorough investigation on escalated cases, based on information from workshop, dealer, call center, consumer law, Samsung's legal department and/or other possible resources, and with the help of VOC's processes and guidelines.
Tasks/ Responsibilities
• Registration, investigation and handling of cases received by VOC via telephone, email or regular mail
• Collection of information - Reports, facts, laws, statements and other documentation for proper handling of the cases.
• Contact with workshops, product specialists and call center to resolve cases.
• Assess the causes, consequences and solutions of the cases based on the nature of the case.
• Establish and maintain a good and comfortable customer relationship.
• Correctly register customer interactions and contacts to ensure proper future interactions.
• Assess reasonable compensation
• Handling of Early Warning / Risk sensing.
• Receive and initially handle product liability (PL) errands (produktsäkerhetsärenden) (document collection, customer information and first instance to handle the case). Create contact and trust.
• Manage PL follow-up through contact, translations and other forms of assistance.
• Investigates and forwards cases with incorrect information on the website / manual / etc.
• Handles RMA-related (refund/credit) questions from customers
• Responsible for goodwill mails for free of charge repairs.
• Inform and handle customers with questions and complaints about warranty, complaints or other types of questions / complaints / views
• Assistance 1st line (call center) with answers to questions about warranties, complaints and other VOC-related information
• If needed assist XPOS team with cases XPOS team themselves cannot handle.
• Help product specialist and product manager with information about older issues, claims and / or support issues.
• Perform outgoing customer calls in order to follow up customers experience
• Translate texts for manuals, web pages and other informative messages into the language of the country you represent
• Assisting Samsung employees with information above
• In addition to the VOC services, the agent shall perform such tasks within their respective job skills and knowledge as may be required by Samsung from time to time.
Expectations
• Independently of mainland area, being open and able to help colleagues with incoming VOC cases even for other countries
• Regardless of who received and started a case, take ownership of, and complete the case.
• With the greatest care and understanding handle service & claim matters.
• Registration/logging of cases must be done during or in direct connection to the call.
• Positive attitude towards Samsung products, Samsung as a brand, and Samsung customers.
• Punctual, loyal, reliable and good advancement
• Ability to log and compile problems and solutions.
• Being able to handle stress.
• Ability to build strong, long-term customer relationships using the above points.
• Have an understanding of our flows and contact routes. Both internally and externally.
• Log all incoming calls as instructed. Target: 100%.
Authority
• Assesses compensation according VOC's processes and manuals
• Create goodwill mails for free of charge repairs
• Deny VOC customers
Skills required Personality:
• Good self-esteem - able to make customers to feel safe even though candidate is new at the position
• Efficient
• Structured
• Curious
• Driven
Need to have:
• Great skills of handling computer and phone calls simultaneously
• Great skills of using a computer as a work tool, such as being able to navigate easily between different systems
• Medium/high experience of Outlook and word
• Basic/medium experience of Excel
• Experience of customer service by phone
Language:
• Native in writing and speech in Norwegian
• Good in English, both speech and writing
Wish to have:
• Experience from customer service for after sales
• Experience from consumer law
• Experience of customer service handling compensation, return, credits
• Experience of customer service involving insurance handling/regress demands
• Good/ Native in writing and speech in a second Nordic language
