Viticulturist & tractor driver at Swedish vineyard
2024-04-11
Our award winning vineyard is located in southern Sweden on the foot of beautiful Kullaberg. Right now we have 14 hectares of green and blue piwi-grapes, that we will expand in the coming years. Our brand new wine cellar, with new machine hall, is planned to process around 30 hectares yearly. We are proud of how we work with sustainability around soil, vines and biodiversity. We make red, white, rosé, orange and sparkling wine, and on top of that we produce spirits and cider. Our wines have so far won us the whole range of medal colors at International Wine Competitions and we export to Norway, Japan, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Italy.
It is a full time positions. You will be a part of our international team and take care of our new machines. Main duties will be viticultural tasks in the field, both manual and tractor work.
The tasks vary over the season, and so does work load and working time according to the vegetation cycles.
We expect our staff to be well organized, tidy and to have a good eye for details, to know what is necessary and be prepared to make it happen.
You need to have work experience from similar work and/or have relevant education in viticulture.
You will be working close with our winemaker and viticultural director in planning the work. You will perform some administrative tasks include keeping spray and fertilizer journals, personal notes and ordering parts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-11
E-post: working@kullabergs.se Omfattning
