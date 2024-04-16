ServiceNow Admin / Developer
What you will do
Orange Cyberdefense (OCD) is the B2B activity dedicated to cybersecurity within the Orange group.
Established in ten countries, mainly in Western Europe but also in Africa and Asia, OCD targets a diversified clientele, from the middle market, to major national accounts and multinationals. We provide multi-domain expertise and managed security services to meet all the cybersecurity needs of our most demanding customers. Within Global Operations, the IT Operations department ensures that the SOC, CyberSOC and Global CERT teams have the best IT services in all our geographies. IT Operations systems such as Ticketing, Monitoring, customer portals, automation tools (XSOAR), Devops tools, CI/CD chains and hybrid-cloud infrastructures are essential to achieve our ambitions.
As ServiceNow Admin/Developer, you will be part of the Portals and Service Management Team, designing, configuring, developing, trouble shooting and implementing baseline and custom applications to enhance our central ServiceNow platform. You directly report to the Head of Portals & Services Management and work closely with the other IT teams managers in charge of other major services, of our best-in-class infrastructure and platform or of our operations.
Key Responsibilities
In an international context, in the core of a rich communication ecosystem:
Understand the business requirements across all our geographies (EU, UK, Asia, US) and activities (SOC, CSOC, CERT) to design the service.
Develop new features or enhancing existing ones (e.g : Inbound actions, ebonding with other ITSM tools,...).
Support and manage daily incidents opened by operational teams (debugging incidents related to Business rules, client scripts, UI Policies,...)
Implement change requests and operate maintenance.
Operate and maintain the on premise installation of Service Now that we run in parallel to our cloud instance.
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kind of cybercrime. We have about 3000 employees worldwide and 400 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion- and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally.
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in cybersecurity and technology and wants to learn even more. You love finding solutions and are not afraid to ask when there is something you don't understand. In situations you do understand you are eager to take initiatives. You have a good social ability and you like working together with your colleagues and share your knowledge.
Experience Required
Strong experience in ServiceNow development (Client Scripts and Business Rules)
Experience in incidents troubleshooting within a ServiceNow environment (Field watcher, system logs,...
Being able to participate in meetings with multiple stakeholders
Being able to document in tickets all the developments done for incidents resolution and/or changes implementation
Qualifications Required
ServiceNow Administrator certified is a must
ServiceNow OnPrem is a must, specifically Database SQL/MariaDB Administration & Troubleshooting
Experience with ServiceNow OnPrem Upgrades & Patching
Experience in importing manually update sets from XML
Being able to document in tickets all the developments done for incidents resolution and/or changes implementation
How to join us?
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing, and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Helena Feldt (Helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com
