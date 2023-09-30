Visualization Artist
Hookkoo AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2023-09-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description:
As VRED Visualization Artist you will work collaboratively as a part of the design team. You will work cross projects and play an important part of a team that are involved in VRED High end CGI production and possibly preparation of VR material for high level review purposes.
Work must be done mainly from the office in Gothenburg.
Requirements:
• Strong VRED portfolio based on your own work.
• Experience from preparing VRED files for VR usage
• Proven track record / CV with references
• Strong knowledge of Composition and lighting.
• Experience in postproduction and grading.
• Long Experience from automotive and/or architecture visualization.
• Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.
• Understanding of PBR materials.
Beneficial:
• VR with VRED
• Game engines
• Experience or interest in Photography
• Experience from Substance
Software and IT:
Main software is VRED.
Personal attributes:
Fluent in English. Spoken and written.
Excellent team player, resourceful, organized and mindful of time management.
Very good communication skills. Ability to work in a sometimes stressful and demanding
environment.
Very important is that the applicant have ability to interact well and has a personality that fits into our small,
highly motivated, multi-functional team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-30
E-post: jobba@hookkoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8154969