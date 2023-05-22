Visual Designer
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Gotland Visa alla datajobb i Gotland
2023-05-22
, Västervik
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Gotland
, Oskarshamn
, Södertälje
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Visual Designer for one of our renowned customers and you would be working closely with UX designers and other team members to create visually appealing and effective designs that meet business objectives, delight users and align to the company's design system and Brand guidelines. Visual designers use color, typography, layout, and other visual elements to create engaging and cohesive designs that enhance the user experience. They also ensure that designs are consistent across different platforms and devices, and meet brand guidelines and accessibility standards.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute creative visual design solutions that meet project goals and align with brand identity
• Develop and maintain design guidelines, standards, and best practices to ensure consistent branding and user experience across all products
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure designs meet user needs and business objectives
• Create engaging and effective visual designs for digital products and platforms, including websites, mobile apps, and other interactive experiences
• Present and defend design decisions to stakeholders. Work with stakeholders to understand project requirements, and communicate design decisions and rationale clearly and persuasively.
• Give construtive feedback to junior designers and mentor them as needed
• Participate in design critiques and provide feedback to team members
• Manage multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize tasks to meet deadlines
• Manage and mentor junior designers, providing feedback and guidance to help them grow their skills and abilities
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in graphic design or a related field
• At least 5-10 years of experience in visual design; focus on digital products and platforms
• Strong undertsanding and portfolio demonstrating expertise in typography, color theory, layout design, digital marketing and branding
• Excellent communication, collaboration and collaboration skills
• Proficiency in design sotiware such as Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, and Figma
• Experience leading design projects and managing junior designers is a plus
Desired Skills:
• Experience in user experience design
• Experience with motion graphics or video production
• Experience in managing projects and teams
Portfolio:
• Overview of design principles and visual design philosophy
• Examples of design artifacts such as logos, typography, and color palettes
• Showcase of the final product with an explanation of design decisions
• Description of design iterations and how feedback was incorporated
• Demonstration of design skills such as layout, composition, and hierarchy
• Use of various design software and tools
• Variety of design projects to showcase adaptability and range
• Explanation of design thinking and problem-solving skills
• Showcasing of visual design skills across multiple mediums such as print, digital and video Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Kunal kunal.pal@weitglobal.com Jobbnummer
7803779