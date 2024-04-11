VIP On-Site Service Specialist
2024-04-11
Are you looking for a job where your service minded personality and your knowledge in various IT solutions is combined? Here is the next step in your career!
As our VIP On-Site Service Specialist, you will be responsible to provide White Glove (VIP) support Hitachi Energy Management Team in Västerås, Sweden. Primary responsibilities include desktop & meeting support, application support, conferencing, mobility, working with 3rd party vendors, and drive issue resolutions with the extended IT teams. In other words, a communicative problem solver that will be a very important member in our organization.
Your responsibilities
Serve as the primary point of contact for IT problems to the Executive team and their assistants for flexible working hours
Independently make on-site and remote analysis and resolution of complex desktop/mobility problems and implement solutions
Ensure a high level of customer service to establish trust and maintaining confidentiality
Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end-user workstations/mobile devices and related hardware and software
Interact with IT functional groups and collaborate cross-functionally
Your background
Degree in information technology (or similar) or equivalent experience
You are flexible and enjoy problem solving
Experience in desktop support and of IT Executive (or White Glove) support
You have good communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment
Previous experience with an ITSM tool, preferably ServiceNow, and knowledge of diagnostic tools and core applications (e.g. Office365) is qualifying
Speaks and writes fluently in Swedish and English, as both languages are used in the role
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today. Last day to send in your application (with CV and personal letter) is 11th of May.
Recruiting manager: Gustav Göransson, Gustav.goransson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager: Gustav Göransson, Gustav.goransson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730-70 01 20. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner: Fredrik Söder +46 72-209 81 32.
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
