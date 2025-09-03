Vineyard worker
2025-09-03
LOOKING FOR SEASONAL VITICULTURISTS IN SOUTHERN SWEDEN
WHERE: Kullabergs Vingård, Skåne, Southern Sweden
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR: We are looking for vineyard workers that will join our Viticulture team. The main tasks include winter pruning, green shoot-thinning, de-leafing, trellising of the shoots and taking care of our young plants as well as some weeding. We'll also have four new hectares of vines that will need supervision and help during the planting.
ABOUT YOU: We need energetic and motivated people that want to work outside and be part of a young, international and vibrant team, helping to build one of the most interesting new wine countries in the world.
Vitikultur education and experience of similar work is a requirement.
ABOUT KULLABERGS VINGÅRD: We are one of the leading companies in the rising Swedish wine industry, with 22 hectares of vineyard, planted with PIWI varieties, and we make a wide range of wines, from sparkling to whites, rose to red wines, putting us on the world wine map.
We've been awarded several times, by different wine competitions all over the world, and we've recently won the Swedish Wine Tasting, an important wine challenge between Swedish and International wines.
You will have the possibility to live in an astonishing area, located at the extremities of the Kullaberg peninsula, close to the ocean and the natural reserve. It's a summer destination for Sweden and quite close to a lot of important landmarks of Scandinavia and a little more than one hour from Malmo, Copenhagen and Gothenborg.
We will provide accommodation at the winery, in a nice facility with all the utilities included. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03
E-post: work@kullabergs.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kullabergs Vingård AB
(org.nr 556835-3907)
Lyckerisvägen 52 (visa karta
)
263 76 NYHAMNSLÄGE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Kullabergs Vingård Kontakt
CEO
Victor Dahl work@kullabergs.se Jobbnummer
9489012