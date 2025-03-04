Video Coding Researcher (758955)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Kävlinge
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity:
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. Video, which is estimated to account for nearly 75% of all mobile data traffic, is an essential part of this vision and a key enabler of the emerging services anticipated in the 6G cyber-physical world. To meet the ever-increasing demands of deploying existing and future video services at scale, video coding technologies and standards continue to evolve, aiming to provide more efficient, flexible, scalable, and sustainable ways of delivering video services to consumers and businesses world-wide.
The pace of innovation in video coding has never been as fast as now encompassing both advanced signal processing and neural network-based compression techniques. As a researcher in our team, you will be at the forefront of this development. You will invent, implement, and evaluate video coding algorithms that will become part of next generation video coding standards. You will produce software implementing novel video coding algorithms, write standardization contributions, academic publications, and patent applications.
What you will do:
• Be working in an international team of world class researchers in video coding.
• Have your research validated and recognized in a competitive standardization environment comprising world-class experts and leaders in the video coding community.
• Be working in a dynamic department with opportunities for learning, taking on new responsibilities, impacting ways of working, and much more.
The skills you bring:
• M.Sc. or Ph.D. in a relevant technical area.
• Passion and strong skills in programming.
• Interest and curiosity for solving problems and delivering innovative solutions.
Could be an advantage but not prerequisite:
• Experience with object-oriented languages such as C++ and Python.
• Experience and interest in video coding.
• Experience and interest in signal processing and neural networks applied to video coding and processing.
• Familiarity with video coding standards such as H.265/HEVC and H.266/VVC.
• Track record in publishing in scientific journals and delivering presentations at standardization meetings, academic conferences or relevant industry events.
We are looking forward to your application in English where you describe the value of your experience and skills in the above technical area.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 758955 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Lindholmspiren 11 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9201261