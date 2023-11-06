VFX Artist - Internship
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Grafiska jobb / Ängelholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Ängelholm
2023-11-06
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about learning how to create awesome renderings and visualizations? Would you like to jumpstart your career with us at Koenigsegg? Then you should definitely check out this internship position as VFX Artist.
Your main area of responsibility will be to support the design team in their various projects and contribute to the development of cutting-edge visualizations by creating renderings. You will be using KeyShot and Blender as your main tools and have the possibility to work with VR to set up visualization scenes using Unreal Engine.
It will be challenging at times as there are many different aspects to consider when capturing the very elements that make our cars so unique, but at the same time also very rewarding for the right person.
This position is based at our main production facility in Ängelholm Sweden. You will be joining a small but efficient design team and report directly to the concept and design Manager.
Main responsibilities:
- Collaborate with the design team to create captivating visualizations and interactive experiences.
- Utilize your strong eye for shapes and design to produce aesthetically pleasing visuals.
- Participate and actively contribute to brainstorming sessions and offer creative ideas for enhancing visual experiences.
This truly is an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and innovative company, where you will have the chance to refine your skills and make a real impact. We offer a supportive and inclusive work environment that encourages growth and creativity.
Who you are.
This position is well suited for someone who is at the beginning of their career and who is not afraid to take initiative and has the courage to work proactively from day one.
You also need to have a good eye for shapes and design and some form of visualization experience In either KeyShot, Unreal Engine, Blender or equivalent software.
If you also have basic game-development skills it would be considered a huge plus.
If you are passionate about visualization design and have the skills we are looking for, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your application through the link in this ad as soon as possible.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
(Note that this is an internship position, and candidates must be eligible for an internship in Sweden).
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. **
• * Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8243035