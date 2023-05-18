Verification Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Verification Engineer for the Integration, Verification and Simulation team
Location: Karlstad
Are you a person who wants to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards a more sustainable environment? You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. You get a chance to transform the way our solutions influence the world.
The role
Within the Integration, Verification and Simulation team we are searching for a strong verification engineer. Here you will work in close cooperation with our Vehicle Motion Management function development engineers as well as with colleagues inside and outside our development stream (Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management).
You will be working with and developing our virtual verification environment (DSpace Tool chain), writing test specifications, creating test cases, performing and analyzing test results to verify our SW in our Continuous Integration framework.
Who are you?
You are a methodical, curious and dedicated engineer with a passion for problem solving. You are open-minded and enjoy teamwork but at the same time, you are able to work independently and drive development on your own. You are good at networking with other people, like challenges and understand the value of a laugh. You most likely have an automotive interest.
We would like to see the following skills and experience in your profile:
Master's degree in engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanics or Physics)
Experience from Development of embedded control systems within the automotive industry
Experience in model-based development & verification process
Knowledge of SW integration & basic knowledge of simulator hardware
D-space Tool chain knowledge
Continuous integration / Continuous deployment
Python scripting knowledge
Experience of working with source control system, (e.g. Team foundation server/ GIT)
Knowledge of automation tool, e.g. Jenkins
MATLAB/Simulink/Stateflow user
Vehicle dynamics knowledge
ISO26262 Knowledge
It would be meritorious to have:
Experience from working with simulations of mechatronic/pneumatic systems
Experience of setting up CI/CD flow
Cyber security experience
Would you like the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology! Then write to us, we are happy to tell you more about who we are, what we do and the positions we have open.
Contact: Suresh Pandian, Hiring Manager- suresh.pandian@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site: www.volvogroup.com/career Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7795192