Homologation SME
2023-12-25
Description of the assignment
The Mission of Vehicle Homologation & Compliance at The Company is:
To ensure knowledge of Product Compliance Requirements for all applicable markets, lead the
organization in securing Vehicle Homologation and Product Compliance for markets outside China and
keep relevant certificates for the vehicle updated in applicable markets
We are currently looking for a Homologation Subject Matter Expert.
The work includes the following tasks
• To act as legal requirement and homologation expert, arranging information documents,
worst case, applications, managing certification tests etc.
• To plan, administrate, co-ordinate and supervise homologation and certification activities in
order to receive Component-, System- and WVTA and/or National Vehicle approvals.
• To work as our external contact with relevant authorities and organizations and internal legal
requirement expert in the development process.
• To keep knowledge about updates on requirements up-to-date and communicate this with
the organization.
• To support other Homologation SMEs with tasks when possible.
• To continuously develop our way of working towards efficiency and excellence.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed
• Solid experience of homologation and certification within a global automotive OEM, including
proven experience of writing applications to authorities
• Excellent knowledge in vehicle regulations for EU and US markets
• Ability to lead and drive with persistency to finalize your tasks
• Courageous in driving regulatory issues
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
•
Personal attributes
Ability to take on a task and get going within hours, need to be fully proficient SME within Homologation.
Good team player and a proven ability to work independently and drive issues to ensure that the product
remains compliant.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Good knowledge of System Weaver is beneficial. Experience of working with sharepoint based data is
beneficial.
Other
The assignment includes travel:
