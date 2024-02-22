Verification Engineer - Battery testing
2024-02-22
Jönköping
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Jönköping
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about advancing battery technology? Join our client 's team as a Verification Engineer, specializing in battery testing. In their cutting-edge laboratory, you 'll collaborate with a team of skilled engineers dedicated to ensuring the reliability and safety of our batteries. With the demand for efficient and sustainable power solutions on the rise, your role will be pivotal in developing comprehensive testing procedures to support our battery-powered products.
About You:
We are seeking individuals with drive, curiosity, and flexibility to excel in a collaborative environment. If you 're self-motivated with a structured approach to achieving goals and thrive on interactions with technical experts from diverse backgrounds, you 'll feel right at home. Your ability to continuously learn and embrace new technologies will be key as you navigate through various disciplines within our international multisite organization.
Required Skills:
• Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in Electronic/ Mechatronics or related fields
• 1-2 years of experience as a laboratory engineer
• Proficiency in data acquisition tools such as Oscilloscope, multimeter, temperature logger, etc.
• Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and diagnose issues
• Excellent collaboration and teamwork skills with experience in an international context
• Proficiency in English (both written and spoken)
Meritorious Skills:
• Keen interest in battery cell technology
• Proficiency in Labview
About the role:
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with the project team to develop verification plans
• Drive continuous improvement projects within the team
• Conduct tests on single cells and battery packs
• Develop and execute new test specifications, analyze results, and compile comprehensive test reports
• Investigate and analyze quality-related issues
Contact Details:
If you encounter any technical issues with the application process, please feel free to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please get in touch with the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We welcome your application!
