Vendor Manager
Foxway AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2026-03-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foxway AB i Solna
, Växjö
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Shape the circular future as our next Vendor Manager!
Are you an accomplished professional in product/vendor management? We invite you to leverage your expertise as our new Vendor Manager in Stockholm and make a tangible impact!
Our new Vendor Manager is a proactive individual with a strong business acumen. As a key player on our team, your role is to develop the partnerships with our main suppliers in Sweden (Dell, HP, and Lenovo), and some other selected key suppliers.
Foxway offers a stimulating and inclusive work environment where your role as a manager is crucial for the team's success and individual growth. We aim to create a workplace where all employees are encouraged to develop and reach their full potential.
What you will do as a Vendor Manager:
As Vendor Manager, you will be responsible for vendor management activities in Sweden, with a strong focus on commercial performance and operational alignment. Your responsibilities include:
Managing and developing relationships with OEMs and key suppliers.
Executing vendor and OEM strategies aligned with Foxway's overall objectives.
Driving product transitions and lifecycle changes in close collaboration with internal stakeholders.
Optimizing product portfolios and commercial terms.
Ensuring compliance with supplier requirements and contractual obligations.
Working closely with Sales to support a competitive and consistent customer offering.
Who we are looking for someone who:
Has a commercially minded professional who demonstrates analytical capabilities and sound business judgement. The ideal candidate brings:
A minimum of 5 years' experience in vendor management, product management, or a similar commercial role, preferably within the OEM or IT ecosystem.
Master's degree in engineering, Finance, Business or Supply Chain Management, or other Education relevant to excel at Foxway.
Proven ability to manage complex supplier relationships and negotiations.
Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This role requires on-site presence at least four (4) days per week in Stockholm (Solna) office, with flexibility to travel to enable close collaboration with stakeholders both internally and externally.
To thrive and succeed with us...
You should have the ability to analyze and make decisions. You should be passionate about leadership and development and have a drive for continuous improvement. It is an advantage if you thrive in a fast-paced environment, take on challenges readily, and enjoy learning new things. We also hope that you enjoy working in a dynamic environment where you show great commitment and initiative!
Why join Foxway?
You have the opportunity to contribute to a more circular and sustainable future.
A workplace where we have fun, challenge each other, and bring out the best in one another.
Opportunities for both personal growth and career opportunities within the company.
We also ensure competitive conditions and good pension and insurance arrangements for our people - and employee discount in our own online store!
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so if this sounds like an opportunity you want to pursue, apply quickly! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foxway AB
(org.nr 556470-0309)
Evenemangsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Säljkontor Jobbnummer
9825441