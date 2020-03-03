Vehicle Concept Engineer, Mechanical Integration Automotive R&D - ÅF Pöyry AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Trollhättan

About the jobWithin AFRY Automotive R&D, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM 's, start-up companies and system suppliers. We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.We are now looking for Vehicle Concept Engineers, within Mechanical Integration & Packaging. In the department Mechanical Integration & Vehicle Dimensions, you will be part of the team that securing geometrical package integration in future vehicles. You will join a team dealing with challenges within integration, feasibility & concept studies, layout work, styling criteria development.Through your experience and mindset you will act as key player by solving complex geometrical issues by using the main CAD tools. You will on a daily basis interact across the development units, such as BIW, Exterior, Interior, Chassis, EE, E-Driveline, Styling, Manufacturing Engineering, Suppliers etc. The vehicle is a 4,5m of compromises and you will be in middle of it. It's not a challenge nor an opportunity - It is both.Who are you?You are a brave and devoted team player with broad knowledge within any areas of Vehicle Concept, Mechanical Integration, Ergonomics, Studio Engineering. You use (at OEM level) tools like Catia/ NX/ VisMockup / Team Centre, on a daily basis.Your academic background is a Bachelor or Master degree, but most important is your experience within Vehicle Concept and Integration. You may have previously been working at a global OEM or Tier 1, but is now looking for a new challenging career path. Your business English is fluent both verbally and in writing and you communicate easily with both peers and upper management. Being professional is key and you always act upon the best interest of the company.No challenge is to great and your mindset is always adding value to our customers. You are as a person driven, pro-active and have a natural mindset of finding the balanced solution, as it will be part of your next assignment at AFRY Automotive R&D. You are the engineer that makes a difference. You want to Make Future.We offerWe are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about technology development? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace with challenging assignments and exciting projects all over the world.The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.About the companyAFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalisation.We are 17,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.Making Future