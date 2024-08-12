vDU Software Developer
We are seeking someone who:
Represents ambition and strength as a valuable team member in a dynamic workplace.
Demonstrates a self-driven spirit, recognizing the importance of adaptability in ever-changing environments.
Understands that success is a collective effort, placing a strong emphasis on genuine teamwork.
Exhibits high levels of drive, determination, and commitment.
About the Job:
We are seeking a skilled vDU Software Developer to be a part of our innovative telecom team. This role focuses on developing and enhancing Layer 1/2 software components for the vDU in a cloud-native environment.
Responsibilities:
Develop and enhance Layer 1/2 software for the virtual Distributed Unit (vDU).
Utilize cloud-native technologies, including Kubernetes and Docker.
Write and optimize code in C/C++ for high-performance baseband processing.
Participate in Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) processes and automation workflows.
Work within an agile development framework.
Mandatory Requirements:
Expertise in Telecom Layer 1/2 software development.
Strong proficiency in C/C++ programming and Linux platforms.
Experience with cloud-native tools such as Kubernetes and Docker.
Knowledge of CI/CD methodologies and tools.
Desirable Skills:
Familiarity with test automation and performance optimization.
Experience with DPDK and Smart NICs.
WHY K TWO?At K Two, our consultants are renowned for their high technical and social competence, extensive experience, responsiveness, and winning demeanor. We value not only skilled developers, technicians, and project managers but also effective consultants. We're in the business of assembling winners. Join us, where working for and with K Two is more than just a job; it's a rewarding experience!Sounds interesting?We hope so! Throughout the selection process, we will place significant emphasis on personal qualities and your commitment. If you believe you align with the above profile and wish to be part of our successful team, we eagerly await receiving your application! Ersättning
