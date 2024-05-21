Valve Cooling Project Engineer - Electrical and control
2024-05-21
Our client is committed to advancing a sustainable energy future for all. They bring power to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories, making a real impact on our communities and society.
The HVDC Products team are designing, manufacturing, testing, and managing the converter valves for HVDC and SVC applications. Our client is looking for a Valve Cooling Project Engineer, and your main responsibility is to ensure the design of cooling system is with the right quality and right cost.
Valve cooling system is a pressurized closed loop system with air cooled heat exchangers to dissipate power losses generated in high power converter valves. It is designed to meet the specific requirements regarding performance, reliability, with minimized maintenance. The systems consist of pumps, vessels, filters, measuring devices, air cooled heat exchangers or liquid to liquid heat exchangers, interconnecting piping and redundant control and protection systems.
Your responsibilities:
Responsible to create the requirement for the electrical and control part of cooling systems, programming of control functions and participate testing of the cooling systems.
Assist valve cooling projects engineer - project execution to deliver project through meetings with stakeholders andrequirement specification to the commissioning of the cooling systems.
The role will also consist of both design and coordination work, and you will be the link between the different HVDC departments and the suppliers within the project.
The position requires ability to work at site (1-4 weeks) a few times per year and includes working from height in MEWP or boom lifts. It can also include travels to sites offshore, via varying vehicles.
Living company core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
There is a possibility to work partly remotely after agreement with recruiting manager.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor or Master degree within Electrical engineering, Automation, Computer or equal through experience.
Relevant experience is highly meritual.
Knowledge of PLC and/orhow to code with a condition, using C++, Visual Basicor similar.
Familiar with ladder logic programming, having experience working with PLC, TwinCAT and HiDraw is meritual
You are practical and have a deep technical interest.
You are analytical and self-driven.
You are an easy learner with excellent problem-solving skills and structured approach to work
Since you will be working in a global, multicultural environment, we expect you to be fluent in English, written and spoken alike.
Please note that for this role, Swedish citizenship is required due to the nature of the position, which involves occasional travel to various sites. This requirement is necessary for compliance with local regulations and security protocols.
With that said, if this sounds like you and you are looking for broad and varying position, where you for example can both be out traveling and be working on site, as well as working from the office,this could be the position for you!
Other:
Start: After agreement
Location: Ludvika
Hiring form: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter.
