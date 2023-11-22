Value Realization Specialist
Meet a Group international AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-11-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Do you like figuring out the best way to support your customers' needs and ambitions? Do you get energy from talking with people and helping them advance? Then we are looking for you!
As a Value Realization Specialist, you will play a vital role in overseeing the customer onboarding process, ensuring that customers are set up for success with our product. You will work closely with the Customer Success team to manage the entire onboarding process, from sales handover to product enablement and to educating customers on best practices.
The position is full time and hybrid remote. Our offices are located in Stockholm, Halmstad and Linkoping.
Working at Mercell
Mercell is an industry leading software company, created in 1999, with the mission to re-imagine tendering and unlock business opportunities. Mercell makes big scale buying easy, strategic sourcing simple, and monitors the tender market for companies, so they can grow their market share. We support a diverse customer base of +30.000 buyers and suppliers across geographies, industries and sizes. It's a great time to join us and shape the future of Mercell as we revolutionize the world of tender management.
Our culture is based on the Mercellian Spirit of continuous growth, curiosity, trust and courage. You will work in a dynamic international environment with ambitious and dedicated colleagues who are passionate about what they do, supported to be themselves and together create real value for the society.
Your Mission
You will be part of the Customer Success & Onboarding team responsible for everything around customer onboarding in Sweden and Norway. In total we are a team of ten colleagues, a mixture of Value Realization Specialists and Customer Success Managers. We belong to the bigger Customer Success organization where you will collaborate with 30 colleagues located around Europe.
With an onboarding project you focus on understanding the needs of the customer and discuss their expectations, you create a realistic timeline and implementation approach, configure the platform in a way that best suits their ambitions and goals and ensure the transfer of knowledge by giving training. You are responsible for making sure our customers can use our products to the best of their abilities and needs.
After an onboarding program to Mercell and the new role you will quickly get your own projects and responsibilities, always supported by your team members of course. If you like supporting our customers in the way they use our solutions, understanding their needs, making them enthusiastic about the way we can support their goals and you are not shy in front of a group of people, then we are looking for you!
We see the following qualities as important to thrive and evolve in this role:
Collaborative spirit
Positive attitude, with a proactive and can do mentality
Problem solving mindset and strong on processes
Curious and a fast learner
And with a steady customer focus
Core Responsibilities
Oversee and manage the customer onboarding process.
Understand customer context, oversee goals, and provide product information to best serve those goals.
Educate customers to optimize their product setup for the quickest path to success.
Improve product adoption and customer retention and help foster positive customer relationships that create a loyal customer base.
Provide materials to help customers learn best practices to better achieve their desired outcomes.
Find solutions for optimizing the customer onboarding process and collaborate with the team to implement them.
Required qualifications
To best succeed in this role we believe you have:
Demonstrable experience in customer onboarding, customer success or consultancy positions
Experience in project management and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Strong communication skills and the ability to follow customer narratives to understand their point of view and find workable solutions to their issues.
Preferred Qualifications
A clear customer focus
Knowledge of TendSign
Knowledge of the public procurement market in the Sweden
Start: According to agreement
Extent: Full time
Working hours: Office hours
Location: Stockholm, Halmstad, Linkoping Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8281934