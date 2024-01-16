Value Realization Specialist (Onboarding Specialist)
2024-01-16
Do you like figuring out the best way to support your customers' needs and ambitions? Do you get energy from talking with people and helping them advance? Then we are looking for you!
As a Value Realization Specialist, you will play a vital role in overseeing the customer onboarding process, ensuring that customers are set up for success with our product. You will work closely with the Customer Success team to manage the entire onboarding process, from sales handover to product enablement and to educating customers on best practices.
The position is full time and hybrid remote. Our offices are located in Stockholm, Halmstad and Linkoping.
Working at Mercell
Mercell is an industry leading software company, created in 1999, with the mission to re-imagine tendering and unlock business opportunities. Mercell makes big scale buying easy, strategic sourcing simple, and monitors the tender market for companies, so they can grow their market share. We support a diverse customer base of +30.000 buyers and suppliers across geographies, industries and sizes. It's a great time to join us and shape the future of Mercell as we revolutionize the world of tender management.
Our culture is based on the Mercellian Spirit of continuous growth, curiosity, trust and courage. You will work in a dynamic international environment with ambitious and dedicated colleagues who are passionate about what they do, supported to be themselves and together create real value for the society.
Your Mission
You will be part of the Customer Success & Onboarding team responsible for everything around customer onboarding in Sweden and Norway. In total we are a team of ten colleagues, a mixture of Value Realization Specialists and Customer Success Managers. We belong to the bigger Customer Success organization where you will collaborate with 30 colleagues located around Europe.
With an onboarding project you focus on understanding the needs of the customer and discuss their expectations, you create a realistic timeline and implementation approach, configure the platform in a way that best suits their ambitions and goals and ensure the transfer of knowledge by giving training. You are responsible for making sure our customers can use our products to the best of their abilities and needs.
After an onboarding program to Mercell and the new role you will quickly get your own projects and responsibilities, always supported by your team members of course. If you like supporting our customers in the way they use our solutions, understanding their needs, making them enthusiastic about the way we can support their goals and you are not shy in front of a group of people, then we are looking for you!
We see the following qualities as important to thrive and evolve in this role:
• Collaborative spirit
• Positive attitude, with a proactive and can do mentality
• Problem solving mindset and strong on processes
• Curious and a fast learner
• And with a steady customer focus
Core Responsibilities
•
Oversee and manage the customer onboarding process.
• Understand customer context, oversee goals, and provide product information to best serve those goals.
• Educate customers to optimize their product setup for the quickest path to success.
• Improve product adoption and customer retention and help foster positive customer relationships that create a loyal customer base.
• Provide materials to help customers learn best practices to better achieve their desired outcomes.
• Find solutions for optimizing the customer onboarding process and collaborate with the team to implement them.
Required qualifications
To best succeed in this role we believe you have:
• Demonstrable experience in customer onboarding, customer success or consultancy positions
• Experience in project management and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously
• Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
• Strong communication skills and the ability to follow customer narratives to understand their point of view and find workable solutions to their issues.
Preferred Qualifications
•
A clear customer focus
• Knowledge of TendSign
• Knowledge of the public procurement market in the Sweden
Start: According to agreement
Extent: Full time
Working hours: Office hours
Location: Stockholm, Halmstad, Linkoping
Has this sparked your interest?
Then we can't wait to have you join our mission and looking forward to receiving your application.
We will continuously invite qualified candidates for job interviews and will close the job post as soon as we have found the right candidate for this role.
Application Deadline: 31.01.2023. However, do not wait to submit your application - we will read applications and talk to potential candidates as we receive them.
What we Offer
Mercell is in a very exciting period and you will play an important role in our ambitious journey.
Mercell continuously provides great opportunities for growth within the organization. You will have a good opportunity to shape your role and determine your priorities. We look at what you deliver, not how you work or how many hours you spend on each task.
Growth | Curiosity | Courage | Trust
The Mercell core values - Growth, Curiosity, Courage and Trust - serve as a foundation for the decisions we make, how we drive our business and how we interact with our colleagues, customers and others. But they also serve as the basis for the opportunities that Mercell provides for its employees to develop and thrive in their field of work.
Our perks & benefits:
Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself
Flexible and hybrid work encouraging a work-life balance
Be a part of a collaborative team with high ambitions
Individual development opportunities
Health insurance and pension plan
Competitive salary package
Paid parental leave
Team lunch and fruits
Computer and iPhone/Android
Unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks
Company events like Friday bars, Summer and Christmas parties and more!
may differ per country/office)
Questions for this position?
We hope you got all your questions answered and you feel confident applying for this position, however if you have more questions or doubts regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager directly.
Happy to chat with you!
Cecilia Tengborn, Head of Customer Success and Onboarding
Email: cecilia.tengborn@mercell.com
We may carry out background checks on applicants to verify information
