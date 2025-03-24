Validation and Verification Engineer
2025-03-24
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Validation and Verification Engineer is responsible for planning and execution of functional test of our custom hardware products in customer projects.
This position reports to the Sr Manager Verification and is part of the Custom Engineering department Verification team located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Plan and execute functional test of custom hardware products.
Review and reject/approve test results and to check and approve/reject other test engineers test protocols and documentation.
Develop and write procedures for functional testing, perform troubleshooting and suggest corrective actions.
Educate suppliers, customers and service engineers as well as participate in technical discussions and customers FAT.
Who you are:
BSc degree or equivalent, preferably within electrical engineering. Alternatively, you have a comparable level of work life experience.
High technical competence and deep understanding of control software.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Knowledge of Cytiva Bioprocess products.
Experience from testing/verification of operating systems.
Experience from GMP and/or other regulated business areas.
Fluency in Swedish, both written and spoken.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are a structured, analytical person with a excellent team-working skills. We believe that you are an energized and results-oriented self-starter.
Application
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application. The recruitment will be completed as soon as a suitable candidate is found
We look forward to seeing your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9242292